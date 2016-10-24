Free Trial Corporate Access


Jochumsen named as new Nasdaq vice chairman

24 October 2016


Jochumsen joined Nasdaq in 2008 after Nasdaq's merger with OMX

Hans-Ole Jochumsen will become the new vice chairman of Nasdaq from the start of 2017.

Jochumsen, currently president of global trading and market services at the firm, will work across all of Nasdaq’s European teams to build relationships with trading and listing clients and regulators.

In the past two years he has led Nasdaq's acquisitions of Chi-X Canada and International Securities Exchange (ISE).

"Hans-Ole has been an instrumental part of our leadership team during the past eight years, and he will continue to focus on evolving our European businesses through best-in-class product development, industry partnerships, and collaboration with clients," said Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq’s chief executive.

Jochumsen added:  "I am grateful and honored to have played a role in the growth of Nasdaq since joining in 2008. 

"My new role further provides me the opportunity to continue to work closely with clients and regulators across all of Nasdaq’s businesses across Europe.

"Nasdaq’s European businesses are strategically vital to the company and I believe our role in these local markets, and in the fintech space, will have a positive impact on the global investment community and well-functioning capital markets."
