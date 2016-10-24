Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Jochumsen named as new Nasdaq vice chairman
24 October 2016
Jochumsen joined Nasdaq in 2008 after Nasdaq's merger with OMX
Hans-Ole Jochumsen will become the new vice chairman of
Nasdaq from the start of 2017.
Jochumsen, currently president of global trading and market
services at the firm, will work across all of
Nasdaq’s European teams to build relationships
with trading and listing clients and regulators.
In the past two years he has led Nasdaq's acquisitions of
Chi-X Canada and International Securities Exchange (ISE).
"Hans-Ole has been an instrumental part of our leadership
team during the past eight years, and he will continue to focus
on evolving our European businesses through best-in-class
product development, industry partnerships, and collaboration
with clients," said Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq’s
chief executive.
Jochumsen added: "I am grateful and honored to have
played a role in the growth of Nasdaq since joining in
2008.
"My new role further provides me the
opportunity to continue to work closely with clients and
regulators across all of Nasdaq’s businesses
across Europe.
"Nasdaq’s European businesses are strategically
vital to the company and I believe our role in these local
markets, and in the fintech space, will have a positive impact
on the global investment community and well-functioning capital
markets."