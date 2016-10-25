Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Russia and China CSDs in post-trade pledge
25 October 2016
CSDC provides post-trade services to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
National Settlement Depository (NSD), Russia’s
central securities depository, will work with China Securities
Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) on
settlement operations and blockchain technology.
Both firms have agreed to exchange information and develop
cooperation around depository and settlement functions,
corporate action processing, and information services.
China’s central securities depository providing
services to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange.
Eddie Astanin, chairman of the executive board,
NSD, added that both parties will also focus
on opportunities for using the blockchain technology in
the post-trade sector
"The Asian region is a very important element for full-scale
integration of Russia’s post-trade infrastructure
into the global financial system," said Astanin.
"Together with Chinese colleagues and under the support of
the Bank of Russia and the People’s Bank of China
we work on providing investors with mutual access to our
countries’ markets."