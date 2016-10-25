Free Trial Corporate Access


Russia and China CSDs in post-trade pledge

25 October 2016


CSDC provides post-trade services to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Read more: China Russia depository post=trade

National Settlement Depository (NSD), Russia’s central securities depository, will work with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) on settlement operations and blockchain technology. 

Both firms have agreed to exchange information and develop cooperation around depository and settlement functions, corporate action processing, and information services.

China’s central securities depository providing services to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Eddie Astanin, chairman of the executive board, NSD, added that both parties will also focus on opportunities for using the blockchain technology in the post-trade sector

"The Asian region is a very important element for full-scale integration of Russia’s post-trade infrastructure into the global financial system," said Astanin.

"Together with Chinese colleagues and under the support of the Bank of Russia and the People’s Bank of China we work on providing investors with mutual access to our countries’ markets."
