DTCC hires Jim Hraska to lead fixed income clearing efforts
26 October 2016
DTCC's subsidiary, Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), was created in 2003
US post-trade giant DTCC has hired Jim Hraska as a managing
director and general manager of the group's Fixed Income
Clearing Corporation.
Hraska joins from Barclays where he served as global
director of product management specializing in financing and
structural reform.
He is now tasked with leading the DTCC’s fixed
income clearing efforts to reduce risks and costs in the US
fixed income markets and attract buy-side members to DTCC's
platform.
"Jim joins DTCC at a critical time, as the industry looks to
further reduce risks and costs across asset classes while
retaining the safety and soundness that are paramount to the
functioning of the global markets," said Murray Pozmanter, head
of clearing agency services at DTCC.
"His extensive experience will be a significant asset to the
firm, and we look forward to having him spearhead new
initiatives at FICC that provide even greater value to our
clients and the broader industry."
Hraska added: "There is significant potential to transform
post-trade operations within the fixed income space, such as
through DTCC’s MBSD novation initiative and adding
buy-side participants to the FICC, and I look forward to
working with my peers and the industry to drive continued
improvements."