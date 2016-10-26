Free Trial Corporate Access


DTCC hires Jim Hraska to lead fixed income clearing efforts

26 October 2016


DTCC's subsidiary, Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), was created in 2003

US post-trade giant DTCC has hired Jim Hraska as a managing director and general manager of the group's Fixed Income Clearing Corporation.

Hraska joins from Barclays where he served as global director of product management specializing in financing and structural reform. 

He is now tasked with leading the DTCC’s fixed income clearing efforts to reduce risks and costs in the US fixed income markets and attract buy-side members to DTCC's platform. 

"Jim joins DTCC at a critical time, as the industry looks to further reduce risks and costs across asset classes while retaining the safety and soundness that are paramount to the functioning of the global markets," said Murray Pozmanter, head of clearing agency services at DTCC.

"His extensive experience will be a significant asset to the firm, and we look forward to having him spearhead new initiatives at FICC that provide even greater value to our clients and the broader industry." 

Hraska added: "There is significant potential to transform post-trade operations within the fixed income space, such as through DTCC’s MBSD novation initiative and adding buy-side participants to the FICC, and I look forward to working with my peers and the industry to drive continued improvements."
