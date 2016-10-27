Deutsche Bank posts surprise Q3 profit

Deutsche Bank surprised the market on Thursday by reporting
a €619m ($676m) pre-tax profit for the third quarter.
Revenues of €7.5bn between July and September were
higher than the €7.3bn achieved a year ago.
Third quarter net income totallled €278m, a major
turnaround compared to a loss of €6bn in the prior
period.
Deutsche's Global Markets division, which combines the
firm's debt and equity sales and trading businesses, performed
well with net revenues were €2.6bn, a 10% increase from
the prior year period.
Analysts had feared the worst for Germany’s
largest lender, which as has been hit by unprecedented
sell-offs and lost over half of its stock market value in just
a year.
The firm has also announced massive job cuts ahead of a
$14bn fine from the US Justice Department around its former
sales practices regarding mortgage-backed securities.
UBS equity analyst Daniele Brupbacher described
Deutsche’s third quarter statement as a "relieve,
at least in the short-term."
"Revenues, costs, pretax profit as well as net profit was
materially above our estimates and consensus," the analyst
wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
Brupbacher had predicted a third quarter net loss of
€611m ($666m) for the firm.
Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan said the
discussions with the US Justice Department in the context of
the RMBS case are "ongoing and constructive".
He added that negative perceptions concerning the business
have developed and led to a reduction in some business volumes
and asset outflows.
Revenue from the bank’s asset management arm
declined 8% from the prior year period to €628m.
This was put down to lower active and passive management
fees, while revenues from alternatives were lower.
The firm’s Corporate & Investment Banking
(CIB) unit posted €2bn of revenue in Q3, a 1% decline from
the prior year period.
The CIB division includes cash management, M&A advisory,
IPOs custody and risk management.
Also included in the CIB unit is the transaction banking
unit, which saw revenues fall 5% in the period due to low
interest rates.