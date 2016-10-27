Henderson AUM reaches £100bn despite Brexit outflows

Henderson, the UK investment firm set to merge with Janus
Capital, has reported a 6% rise in assets under managements in
the third quarter.
The London-listed company said it had £100.9bn of AUM
at the end of September, driven by positive markets and FX
gains caused by sterling weakness.
Money from institutional clients totaled £0.4bn with
inflows into technology, natural resources, small and mid-cap
US equities, credit, European high yield and emerging
markets.
Henderson said the institutional figures reflected the
health of its core UK business, as well as an increasingly
global client base in continental Europe, the US and
Australia.
However, institutional flows were offset by a £1bn net
outflow of retail client money – most of which
occurred immediately after the Brexit vote.
"Our institutional business continues to see steady growth,
and the pipeline of mandates due to fund in the fourth quarter
is strong," said chief executive Andrew Formica.
He added that he was pleased with the "supportive response."
from clients, employees and shareholders to the recent
announcement of the merger with Janus Capital Group.
"Over the next few months, we will continue to serve our
clients with our customary dedication, and use the time well to
prepare for the launch of Janus Henderson Global
Investors."
Henderson’s results for the period came a day
after Janus had revealed its investors had withdrawn $2.4bn
from funds over the quarter. Profit rose despite those
outflows
"Neither the investment performance nor the flows were what
I want or expect," Janus chief executive Dick Weil told
analysts.
Weil added that he expects the merger with Henderson to
result in "genuinely exciting" future growth opportunities for
the combined firm.