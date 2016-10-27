Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Clearstream and commodities help Deutsche Boerse in Q3
27 October 2016
International business for Clearstream, the group’s central securities depository, is on the rise
Deutsche Boerse remains on track to hit its full-year
financial targets after the exchange posted earnings growth in
its third quarter.
Net revenue rose by 1% to €558.5m ($608) between July
and September resulting in a pre-tax profit of €258m for
the German group, which is hoping to secure approvals for its
merger with the London Stock Exchange.
Gregor Pottmeyer, Deutsche Boerse's chief financial
officer, reaffirmed full-year expectations said the results
would have been stronger had it not been for a "weaker market
environment" in Q3.
Uncertainly from the Brexit vote hampered trading volumes
over the period while lower index levels – especially
in the German blue-chip DAX index – hit revenues in
the cash market business.
Meanwhile the persistent low interest rate environment in
Europe negatively impacted its interest rate derivatives
division Eurex.
Elsewhere, international business for Clearstream - the
group’s central securities depository (CSD) - was
positive and there were solid numbers from commodities
subsidiary European Energy Exchange (EEX).
"During the third quarter, we were able to compensate for
the weaker market environment through growth areas such as
commodities and Clearstream’s international
business and to increase net revenue overall," said an official
statement.
The group sold International Securities Exchange (ISE)
during the second quarter of 2016 and offloaded around one
third of its stake in BATS Global Markets this week for around
$86m.
Now executives at Deutsche Boerse are focused on securing
approval for the group's merger with the London Stock
Exchange.
The company detailed €9.2m worth of expenses relating
to the tie-up in Q3.
The merger, which will create a powerhouse of trading
in stocks, bonds and derivatives and post-trade
services, is still subject to a number of closing
conditions.
These include merger control clearance by the EU Commission
as well as approval by financial, securities and other
regulatory authorities.
A final decision by the EU Commission isn’t
expected until early 2017.