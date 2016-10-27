Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Financial tech firm Misys pulls plug on London IPO
27 October 2016
Nadeem Syed, Misys’ CEO, previously played down fears that now was a risky time to list
Financial software firm Misys has ditched its plans for a
London IPO.
The company had already slashed the value of its mooted
£4.5bn float by £1bn last week due to market
nerves.
However, a statement on Thursday revealed the firm will not
proceed with its plans due to market conditions, despite
encouraging institutional support.
Last month Nadeem Syed, Misys’ chief executive
officer, played down fears that now was a risky time to list
its shares following the Brexit vote.
However, the possibility of a hard Brexit has increased
since last month’s Conservative party conference
has sent the pound tumbling.
Investors have since become more concerned about the outlook
for UK companies.
Misys was delisted from the FTSE 250 in 2012 when it was
bought by Vista Equity Partners.
The business had planned use the listing proceeds to pay
down debt and for investment.
Misys’ IT platforms cover retail and corporate
banking, lending, treasury, capital markets, investment
management and enterprise risk.