Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeBNP Paribas beats estimates in Q3
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


BNP Paribas beats estimates in Q3

28 October 2016


Fixed-income trading revenues help French bank in the third quarter

Read more: BNP Paribas investment banking Q3

BNP Paribas beat estimates in the third quarter as bond trading revenues helped the bank offset low interest rates and weak economic growth.

Net profit rose 3% for the French bank to €1.89bn ($2bn) between July and September on revenues of €10.5bn. That was ahead of analysts’ expectations of €1.62bn.

The firm’s fixed-income business posted a 41% jump in revenue, helping the wider corporate and investment banking to a 13% revenue rise to €2.91bn over the same period.

Revenue for BNP Paribas’ retail banks in France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg was flat at €3.92bn, hurt by persistently low interest rates.

At €408m euros, revenues of the equity and prime services business unit were down by 14.8% due to unfavourable market conditions.

The securities services business, which caters to institutional investors and includes custody and securities lending, saw revenues rise by 2.9% to €457m thanks to an uptick in assets under custody and administration.

Insurance, wealth and asset management’s AUM were at a record level at the end of September, up 9.3% to €1trn.

"With net income up at €1.9bn, BNP Paribas delivered a good performance this quarter," said chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé.

"Thanks to its integrated and diversified business model serving its customers, it reported good growth in the revenues of the operating divisions despite the low interest rate environment. The cost of risk was significantly lower.

"The group’s balance sheet is rock-solid and the further increase in the fully loaded Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 ratio to 11.4% testifies the solid capital generation."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.