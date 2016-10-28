Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNP Paribas beats estimates in Q3
28 October 2016
Fixed-income trading revenues help French bank in the third quarter
BNP Paribas beat estimates in the third quarter as bond
trading revenues helped the bank offset low interest rates and
weak economic growth.
Net profit rose 3% for the French bank to €1.89bn
($2bn) between July and September on revenues of €10.5bn.
That was ahead of analysts’ expectations of
€1.62bn.
The firm’s fixed-income business posted a 41%
jump in revenue, helping the wider corporate and investment
banking to a 13% revenue rise to €2.91bn over the same
period.
Revenue for BNP Paribas’ retail banks in
France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg was flat at €3.92bn,
hurt by persistently low interest rates.
At €408m euros, revenues of the equity and prime
services business unit were down by 14.8% due to unfavourable
market conditions.
The securities services business, which caters to
institutional investors and includes custody and securities
lending, saw revenues rise by 2.9% to €457m thanks to an
uptick in assets under custody and administration.
Insurance, wealth and asset management’s AUM
were at a record level at the end of September, up 9.3% to
€1trn.
"With net income up at €1.9bn, BNP Paribas delivered a
good performance this quarter," said chief executive
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé.
"Thanks to its integrated and diversified business model
serving its customers, it reported good growth in the revenues
of the operating divisions despite the low interest rate
environment. The cost of risk was significantly lower.
"The group’s balance sheet is rock-solid and
the further increase in the fully loaded Basel 3 common equity
Tier 1 ratio to 11.4% testifies the solid capital
generation."