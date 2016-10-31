Assets decline for world's largest managers

Assets managed by the world’s largest 500
investment firms fell in 2015 for the first time since
2011.
Data from Willis Towers Watson shows total assets under
management were down 1.7% to $76.7trn at the end of 2015,
compared to $78.1trn the year before.
North American firms’ AUM were $44trn at the
end of 2015, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous year, while
assets managed by European managers, including the UK,
decreased by 3.3%, to $25.1trn.
UK-based firms’ assets decreased 2%, reducing
their AUM to $ 6.6trn.
"The decline in global assets demonstrates the impact of the
challenging investment landscape and currency fluctuations on
asset managers across the globe," said Luba Nikulina, global
head of manager research at Willis Towers Watson.
"In 2014 our research showed a dramatic slowdown in growth,
yet assets managed by the largest 500 asset managers still grew
by just over 2%. This year the figures are markedly different.
The economic slowdown has impacted investment
performance.
"At the same time, asset owners are rethinking their
business models by internalising asset management capabilities
at the larger end of the spectrum and consolidating at the
smaller and mid-size end which also has an impact on capital
flows to the industry.
"This trend will continue to put pressure on revenues and
require asset managers to further adapt to this challenging and
continuously changing environment."
The research, conducted in conjunction with Pensions &
Investments, a US investment newspaper, reveals that actively
managed assets, which continue to make up the majority of total
assets (78.3%), also fell 2.8% in 2015, while passive assets
declined at a faster rate, 5.5% during the year.
Although the top 20 managers experienced a 1% decrease in
assets from $32.5trn to US$32.1trn, their share of total assets
increased slightly from 41.6% to 41.9%.
The research shows that traditional equity and fixed income
still make up the majority of all assets (78.2%: 45.4% equity,
32.8% fixed income), but they declined by 7.1% during
2015.
The only stand-out category in terms of growth in 2015 is
alternative assets which grew by 25.1%.
Luba Nikulina said: "The increase in alternative assets
shows that in an environment of low returns and increased
uncertainty, investors are under pressure to identify other
means of achieving more diversity and higher returns.
"This shift in strategy is both welcome and essential if the
investment industry is to adapt to meet its current and future
challenges. However, the world of alternatives is much more
complex than traditional bonds and equities so investors will
need to focus on skill, holistic risk management and best in
class implementation."