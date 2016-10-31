OFR pursuing permanent data collection for repo trades

US financial officials are working on a new set of rules
which would force firms to report details of their repo
trades.
Speaking in Michigan, Richard Berner, director of the Office
of Financial Research (OFR), said he intends to conduct a
rulemaking on repo markets soon.
OFR, an agency operating within the US Treasury Department,
was established following the 2008 financial crisis.
It is tasked with promoting financial stability has
extensive authority in the area of data sharing.
This summer it conducted "pilot" data collection which
provided
three-day snapshot of securities lending and repo
activity.
"Data describing bilateral repurchase agreements and
securities lending were scant in the run up to the financial
crisis, and they still are," Berner said in a speech at the
University of Michigan.
"Guided by the pilots, we are pursuing a permanent data
collection for repo transactions. These data will help us
better monitor a $1.8trn component of the $4.4trn securities
financing markets — one that amplified the financial
crisis through runs and asset fire sales."
Berner added that a rulemaking is "superfluous" if the
desired data already exist elsewhere, either at a regulator or
at a firm.
He also said that the OFR’s subpoena power,
which can be used use against resistant financial firms, is a
great tool to have in the toolkit.
"It enhances our power to persuade," he told delegates
attending a conference on financial data at the university in
Ann Arbor.
"A subpoena carries costs — to the reputation of
the organisation and through the sometimes time-consuming
process of judicial enforcement."
The OFR’s growing interest in securities
lending a repo data collection mirrors a move by officials in
Europe, who are currently finalising the Securities Financing
Transactions Regulation (SFTR).
From mid-2018, SFTR will force firms to report details of
their securities finance transactions to trade repositories for
the benefit of regulators.
At a minimum, reporting must include the details of the
parties involved in a trade, principal amount, currency,
collateral assets, repo rate, lending fee, margin lending rate,
haircut and maturity date.
In his remarks, OFR’s Berner added that the
financial system has evolved and moved on, so should data
collections.
"Granular data are essential for our work.
That’s because, like policymakers and risk
managers, we are in the business of assessing tail risks.
"Looking at medians and means is helpful for sizing a market
or an institution, but risk assessment requires analyzing the
whole distribution.
"Granular data and their analysis help us gauge risks
related to particular activities, and to concentration,
interconnectedness, complexity, financial innovation, and the
migration of financial activity."