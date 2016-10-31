Euroclear chief Tim Howell to exit; Lieve Mostrey takes charge

Tim Howell is stepping down as the chief executive of
post-trade giant Euroclear after six years at the helm.
Howell, who redefined the firm's business model by focusing
heavily on IT and collateral management, will be replaced by
Lieve Mostrey at the start of 2017.
She was hired by Howell from BNP Paribas six years
ago as the company's chief technology and services
officer.
Now the largest international central securities depository
in the world, Euroclear holds around €27.5trn of client
assets.
Under Howell’s leadership, the company built
its Collateral Highway platform which allows market
participants to mobilse collateral across borders and time
zones.
"The financial industry is attaching greater importance and
value to effective collateral management," Howell wrote in
Euroclear's annual report back in 2010.
He has also been instrumental in building up the firm's
technology platforms and ensuring a financial turnaround
following the crisis of 2008.
Euroclear reported a €280m net loss in 2010. Profit
before tax in 2015 came in at €401m.
Meanwhile a successful migration to T2S, the securities
settlement engine developed by the European Central Bank,
recently occurred under Howell's watch.
Supporting clients with market change and exploring new
technology, notably blockchain, will be areas of importance for
Mostrey who served on the executive committee of BNP Paribas
Fortis in Brussels before joining Euroclear in 2010.
Preparations for the implementation of Central
Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) also remain a
focus for Euroclear as does the expansion of fund services in
emerging markets and improving the issuance and settlement of
ETFs.
"The board thanks Tim for Euroclear’s success
achieved during his tenure; building its business, forging new
business partnerships, growing shareholder returns and
strengthening the organisation’s resilience as a
key financial market infrastructure," said Marc Antoine
Autheman, Euroclear's chairman.
Commenting on her new role, Mostrey added: "As the financial
industry’s trusted provider of post trade
services, Euroclear is entering an exciting new phase of its
development, amid the evolution of global capital
markets.
"I look forward to leading Euroclear’s team of
dedicated employees, committed to delivering risk-mitigation,
automation and efficiency at scale for our global client
franchise."