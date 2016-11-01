Rhydderch takes the reins as Deutsche’s alternative fund services chief

David Rydderch has been named as the new global head of Deutsche Bank’s alternative fund services business.

The business, which sits within the firm’s securities services division, offers a range of tools to hedge funds, fund of funds and other alternative investment vehicles.

These include regulatory reporting, collateral management, liquidity financing, FX and derivatives.

London-based Rydderch has been with the firm for eight years.

He most recently held the role of chief operating officer for the bank’s global prime finance business, focusing on the equities divisions in London and New York.

He also held the role global head of securities lending supply.

Ajay Singh, Deutsche Bank’s global head of investor services, praised Rydderch’s experience of providing solutions to clients and knowledge of prime finance.