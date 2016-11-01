Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Rhydderch takes the reins as Deutsche’s alternative fund services chief
01 November 2016
London-based Rydderch has been with the firm for eight years
David Rydderch has been named as the new global head of
Deutsche Bank’s alternative fund services
business.
The business, which sits within the firm’s
securities services division, offers a range of tools to hedge
funds, fund of funds and other alternative investment
vehicles.
These include regulatory reporting, collateral management,
liquidity financing, FX and derivatives.
London-based Rydderch has been with the firm for eight
years.
He most recently held the role of chief operating officer
for the bank’s global prime finance business,
focusing on the equities divisions in London and New York.
He also held the role global head of securities lending
supply.
Ajay Singh, Deutsche Bank’s global head of
investor services, praised Rydderch’s experience
of providing solutions to clients and knowledge of prime
finance.