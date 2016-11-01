Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Stock loan clearing volumes rise at OCC
01 November 2016
Securities lending activity up 33% in October and 38% year-to-date
Chicago-based clearing house OCC saw its securities lending
activity rise again in October, despite upping fees for
borrowers at the start of the month.
Nearly 160,000 trades took place on the firm’s
central clearing stock loan platform last month, up 33% on the
same period in 2015.
The increase in activity came despite an additional 0.4bps
charge levied on borrowers at the start of October.
That's on top of the existing $1.00 clearing fee per new
loan transaction per counterparty.
The stock loan program’s transaction volumes
and notional values have increased significantly over the past
few years.
OCC executives said the fee change would allow the company
to invest in resources to meet increased operational and risk
management demands.
Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 38% from 2015 with
1.58 million new loan transactions in 2016,