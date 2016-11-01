Free Trial Corporate Access


Stock loan clearing volumes rise at OCC

01 November 2016


Securities lending activity up 33% in October and 38% year-to-date

Chicago-based clearing house OCC saw its securities lending activity rise again in October, despite upping fees for borrowers at the start of the month.

Nearly 160,000 trades took place on the firm’s central clearing stock loan platform last month, up 33% on the same period in 2015.

The increase in activity came despite an additional 0.4bps charge levied on borrowers at the start of October.

That's on top of the existing $1.00 clearing fee per new loan transaction per counterparty.

The stock loan program’s transaction volumes and notional values have increased significantly over the past few years.

OCC executives said the fee change would allow the company to invest in resources to meet increased operational and risk management demands.

Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 38% from 2015 with 1.58 million new loan transactions in 2016,
