SEC's adopted reporting rules put pressure on US investment funds

Rules requiring more frequent and detailed fund reporting
requirements will "significantly expand" the disclosure of
securities lending and repo activity for certain US investment
funds, according to law firm Ropes & Gray.
In a note to clients, legal experts at the company spelt out
the changes adopted by the primary regulator of the
investment management industry, the SEC, earlier this month on
registered investment companies (RICs).
RICs can be any one of several investment entities, for
example, a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF), a real
estate investment trust (REIT) or unit investment trust
(UIT).
All RICs with assets over $1bn, except money market funds,
will have to file a new form, known as Form N-PORT,
monthly from June 2018.
Money market funds already file their monthly portfolio
investments with the SEC.
N-PORT replaces a quarterly Form N-Q and captures
information such as portfolio holdings and prices, leverage
statistics, and counterparty risk metrics.
Smaller groups of related investment companies have until
June 2019.
"Form N-PORT expands significantly disclosure about certain
investment activities, including repurchase agreements, reverse
repurchase agreements and securities lending," experts at Ropes & Gray wrote in their
report.
For repo and reverse repo agreements, N-PORT requires a fund
to report the identity of the counterparty (or central
counterparty), the terms of each transaction, and the category
of investments that most closely represents the collateral.
For securities lending, a fund will have to report the
identity of each securities borrower, the aggregate value of
all securities on loan to each borrower, and the aggregate
principal amount and aggregate value of each type of non-cash
collateral received for loaned securities.
The funds will also be required to provide enhanced,
standardised disclosure of each derivative contract, including,
among other things, the category of derivative instrument that
most closely represents the investment (e.g., forward, future,
option, etc.).
The changes advance components of the SEC’s
regulatory agenda on improving data reporting requirements to
address risks at the fund level and within the asset management
industry.
There also securities lending-specific amendments to
regulation S-X, which lays out the specific format and content
of annual financial reports to shareholders.
These changes, due to take effect in August 2017, require an
open end fund to provide information on income and expenses in
its statement of additional information.
The disclosure includes gross and net income to the fund
from its securities lending activities, fees paid to a
securities lending agent from a revenue split and and rebates
paid to securities borrowers.
Earlier this year, Nathan McConarty, assistant vice
president, investor services at BBH said though the industry
appreciates the need for certain aspects of the proposed rule,
taking it all in is daunting.
"The most difficult part of compliance will be the
development of appropriate technology, processes, and
procedures," he wrote in an online blog.
"One of the key challenges for managers will be identifying
the correct sources of information, and discovering how to
extract it each month. Managers should begin working now to
locate gaps in fund data, and work with providers to facilitate
ready and accurate access.