Standard Chartered builds out transaction banking team

Standard Chartered has added Geoff Pullen to its European transaction banking unit.

Based in London, Pullen will be responsible for supporting the bank’s asset manager and alternative clients with their transaction banking needs.

He joins from HSBC Securities Services where he was most recently a senior manager of the asset management team.

Pullen has also held roles at BNP Paribas Securities Services focusing on alternative funds.

Standard Chartered is looking to build out its global securities services business.

Yesterday the firm reported global transaction banking income of $722m in the third quarter, down from $800m in the same period last year.

"Geoff brings with him in-depth knowledge of institutional alternative asset management and securities services that will benefit our investor clients as we continue to support them with their transaction banking needs," said Craig Perrin, head of investor sales, transaction banking, Europe.

"Securities services is a key part of our global transaction banking proposition as our clients look to access some of the fastest growing markets in the world."