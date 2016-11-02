Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Standard Chartered builds out transaction banking team
02 November 2016
Geoff Pullen joins from HSBC Securities Services
Standard Chartered has added Geoff Pullen to its European
transaction banking unit.
Based in London, Pullen will be responsible for supporting
the bank’s asset manager and alternative clients
with their transaction banking needs.
He joins from HSBC Securities Services where he was most
recently a senior manager of the asset management team.
Pullen has also held roles at BNP Paribas Securities
Services focusing on alternative funds.
Standard Chartered is looking to build out its global
securities services business.
Yesterday the firm reported global transaction banking
income of $722m in the third quarter, down from $800m in the
same period last year.
"Geoff brings with him in-depth knowledge of institutional
alternative asset management and securities services that will
benefit our investor clients as we continue to support them
with their transaction banking needs," said Craig Perrin, head
of investor sales, transaction banking, Europe.
"Securities services is a key part of our global transaction
banking proposition as our clients look to access some of the
fastest growing markets in the world."