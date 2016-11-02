Money market fund industry stable after recent reforms, Moody's claims

The global money market fund industry appears to be on a
more solid footing following recent regulatory reform.
That’s according to experts at
Moody’s Investors Service, who have changed their
2017 outlook for the industry to stable after being
negative in 2016.
"Our outlook reflects our renewed confidence in the
industry, given its resilience during this period of
transformational change," says Vanessa Robert, a vice president
at Moody's.
"We consider that fund managers will conservatively manage
portfolios in the new regulatory regime."
The conversion of institutional prime and tax-exempt funds
from fixed to variable net asset values (NAVs) and
the adoption of liquidity fees and gates on all non-government
MMFs led to a shift in the mix of industry assets which far
exceeded most estimates.
Prime money market funds have already lost more than $1trn
of assets as a result of the new rules, which allow managers to
gate redemptions and impose fees should there be a threat to
liquidity.
However, most assets transferred into government money
market funds and did not leave the sector altogether.
"While $1trn of assets have moved around within the
industry, it has survived and can move forward in a more sound
fashion," added David Wang, an assistant vice president at
Moody's.
According to Henley Smith, senior vice president at
Vanderbilt Avenue Asset Management, it makes sense for
Moody’s to revise its outlook given the "smooth
implementation" of reforms last month.
However, he points out that many investors just followed
their sponsors, by default, into an available US Government
fund and have yet to fully comprehend the changes made.
"We still believe that the business model for money market
funds is outdated and broken. Furthermore, we would argue
that given the magnitude of the asset migration, the
possibility of any unintended consequences manifesting
themselves in the coming months/quarters, has not abated."
Smith adds that the industry fails to address that many
sponsors in order to get their yields back to zero or average
(0.03%) continue to subsidize their money funds daily, through
fee waivers and covering increasing expenses.
"We fully expect, even in a rising rate environment, that
sponsors will "claw back" fees lost during the last 8 years,
keeping US Gov’t MMF low rates low and the threat
of redemptions high, as savers stretch for yield.
"Bottom-line, we believe that the risk/reward associated
with the MMF structure as still very much askew. That
said, we now see tremendous opportunity to profit from this
forced asset migration."
The supply of highlyrated short-term investments is less of
a concern, according to Moody’s.
In the US, the contraction of prime funds has sharply
reduced their demand for short-term investments, and government
funds also have no shortage of investable assets given higher
Treasuries issuance and expanded repo availability.
In Europe, money market fund rules will be finalised in
2017, but are unlikely to be implemented before 2019.
Moody's added that industry assets will be stable, despite
negative or low rates in Europe and possible rate hikes in the
US.