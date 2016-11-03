Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Returns bounce back for US institutional investors
03 November 2016
July-September period marked the best quarter since early 2014
Institutional investors in North America saw an average
return of 3.19% in the third quarter.
All plan types, including pensions, corporate funds and
foundations, were helped by solid performance by all of the
major asset classes.
Statistics from US-based consulting firm Wilshire show the
July-September period marked the best quarter since early
2014.
The firm’s Universe Comparison Service monitors
institutional asset performance and asset allocation.
Last year’s third quarter of was the worst
quarter in four years.
Larger corporate funds and public funds outperformed their
smaller peers. It was the opposite for foundations and
endowments.
All plan types with assets greater than $1bn had median
returns of 3.54% in Q3 and 9.9% over the twelve months up until
the end of September.
"What a difference a year makes. Not only was this the
fourth positive quarter in a row for all plan types, but it was
the best quarter since the second quarter of 2014, which
experienced a median return of 3.43%," said Robert J. Waid,
managing director, Wilshire Associates.
"Replacing the third quarter of 2015, which was the worst
quarter in four years, with the best quarter in two years,
boosted the one-year return to 9.17% for the year ending
September 30, 2016 from 0.9% for the year ending June 30,
2016."