Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeReturns bounce back for US institutional investors
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Returns bounce back for US institutional investors

03 November 2016


July-September period marked the best quarter since early 2014

Read more: institutional assets Wilshire

Institutional investors in North America saw an average return of 3.19% in the third quarter.

All plan types, including pensions, corporate funds and foundations, were helped by solid performance by all of the major asset classes.

Statistics from US-based consulting firm Wilshire show the July-September period marked the best quarter since early 2014.

The firm’s Universe Comparison Service monitors institutional asset performance and asset allocation.

Last year’s third quarter of was the worst quarter in four years.

Larger corporate funds and public funds outperformed their smaller peers. It was the opposite for foundations and endowments.

All plan types with assets greater than $1bn had median returns of 3.54% in Q3 and 9.9% over the twelve months up until the end of September.

"What a difference a year makes. Not only was this the fourth positive quarter in a row for all plan types, but it was the best quarter since the second quarter of 2014, which experienced a median return of 3.43%," said Robert J. Waid, managing director, Wilshire Associates.

"Replacing the third quarter of 2015, which was the worst quarter in four years, with the best quarter in two years, boosted the one-year return to 9.17% for the year ending September 30, 2016 from 0.9%  for the year ending June 30, 2016."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.