Brannan and Cossey take charge of JP Morgan's prime brokerage business
03 November 2016
Brannan was head of prime brokerage in the US and Cossey ran the EMEA unit
JP Morgan has named Paul Brannan and Jonathan Cossey as
global co-heads of prime brokerage.
Brannan previously served as the head of prime brokerage in
the US and Cossey ran the division for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa (EMEA).
The promotions follow the recent appointments of Mark Leung
and Jason Sippel as co-heads of JP Morgan's equities business
globally.
Other moves involve Luiz de Salvo and Dennis Fitzgerald,
co-heads of cash equities trading in the Americas, who will
take charge of the business globally.
Daniel Ciment, global head of the equities electronic
trading in New York is reporting to them, but has also been
handed responsibility for markets execution.
Nick Rustad will remains as global clearing head and Patrick
Moisy will continue to run JP Morgan's global capital and
funding operations across equities and investor services.