Brannan and Cossey take charge of JP Morgan's prime brokerage business

03 November 2016


Brannan was head of prime brokerage in the US and Cossey ran the EMEA unit

prime brokerage JP Morgan

JP Morgan has named Paul Brannan and Jonathan Cossey as global co-heads of prime brokerage.

Brannan previously served as the head of prime brokerage in the US and Cossey ran the division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The promotions follow the recent appointments of Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as co-heads of JP Morgan's equities business globally.

Other moves involve Luiz de Salvo and Dennis Fitzgerald, co-heads of cash equities trading in the Americas, who will take charge of the business globally.

Daniel Ciment, global head of the equities electronic trading in New York is reporting to them, but has also been handed responsibility for markets execution.

Nick Rustad will remains as global clearing head and Patrick Moisy will continue to run JP Morgan's global capital and funding operations across equities and investor services.
