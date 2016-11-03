Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Securities finance directory 2017
03 November 2016
Submit your details now to appear in the world's leading securities finance directory
Read more:
securities lending
repo
Global Investor/ISF is inviting market participants to submit
their details for the 2017 edition of the hugely popular
Directory of Securities Lending & Repo.
The annual publication remains the most comprehensive and
longest-running record of all organisations in securities
finance globally.
Relevant firms, including prime brokers, agent
lenders, dedicated securities finance technology,
service and data providers are invited to list.
If you have submitted your company information online in
previous years please contact Tim Willmott for your password
– this will allow you to review, edit and confirm
previous entries and save you time.
The print directory is distributed to Global Investor/ISF's
network of subscribers around the world.
Thousands of copies will be distributed at all of the biggest
industry events throughout the year (including every Global
Investor/ISF event) starting with the 2017 Deutsche
Börse GFF Summit.
The new and improved online version will be updated in
January 2017, and can be found via the link below:
https://directory.globalinvestormagazine.com
We will be offering the options
of free-of-charge basic listings and enhanced listings with
extra contacts, logos for visual impact and additional fields
to explain your business. Online enhanced listings have a range
of new features including video, social media, maps and
more.
If you would like to know more
about listings or advertising opportunities contact Tim
Willmott at twillmott@euromoneyplc.com,
+44 207 779 7216.