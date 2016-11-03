Securities finance directory 2017

Global Investor/ISF is inviting market participants to submit their details for the 2017 edition of the hugely popular Directory of Securities Lending & Repo.



The annual publication remains the most comprehensive and longest-running record of all organisations in securities finance globally.

Relevant firms, including prime brokers, agent lenders, dedicated securities finance technology, service and data providers are invited to list.

Submissions are open via an online link here until December 2.

If you have submitted your company information online in previous years please contact Tim Willmott for your password – this will allow you to review, edit and confirm previous entries and save you time.

The print directory is distributed to Global Investor/ISF's network of subscribers around the world.

Thousands of copies will be distributed at all of the biggest industry events throughout the year (including every Global Investor/ISF event) starting with the 2017 Deutsche Börse GFF Summit.

The new and improved online version will be updated in January 2017, and can be found via the link below:

https://directory.globalinvestormagazine.com

We will be offering the options of free-of-charge basic listings and enhanced listings with extra contacts, logos for visual impact and additional fields to explain your business. Online enhanced listings have a range of new features including video, social media, maps and more.

If you would like to know more about listings or advertising opportunities contact Tim Willmott at twillmott@euromoneyplc.com, +44 207 779 7216.