Maitland rejigs institutional client team

Fund administration firm Maitland has made some changes to its institutional client services division.

The company announced restructuring plans this week with a new management team focusing on five key areas.

These include traditional fund services, transfer agency, hedge fund services, private equity & real estate fund services and ManCo services.

The entire institutional product offering will be led by Jim Clark, who joined Maitland in May 2014 from State Street.

Maitland's traditional fund services team will be led globally by Rob Leedham. Guido Frederico will head up the South African business.

Mark Bredell and Ben Pershick will run the transfer agency and hedge fund service units with Bruce McGlogan leading the private equity & real estate business.

"Our focus is to stabilise the areas of Maitland that have enjoyed substantial growth recently, whilst continuing to actively grow products and regions where our offering is attracting considerable market interest," said Steve Georgala, Maitland's chief executive.

"Given this, it made sense to restructure our organisation to reflect our client-centric approach, and to empower our business leaders to deliver the best service possible. These are exciting times for the company."