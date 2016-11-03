Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Maitland rejigs institutional client team
03 November 2016
Fund administrator reorganises senior management team
Fund administration firm Maitland has made some changes to
its institutional client services division.
The company announced restructuring plans this week with a
new management team focusing on five key areas.
These include traditional fund services, transfer agency,
hedge fund services, private equity & real estate fund
services and ManCo services.
The entire institutional product offering will be led by
Jim Clark, who joined Maitland in May 2014 from State
Street.
Maitland's traditional fund services team will be led
globally by Rob Leedham. Guido Frederico will head up the
South African business.
Mark Bredell and Ben Pershick will run the transfer agency
and hedge fund service units with Bruce McGlogan leading the
private equity & real estate business.
"Our focus is to stabilise the areas of Maitland that have
enjoyed substantial growth recently, whilst continuing to
actively grow products and regions where our offering is
attracting considerable market interest," said Steve
Georgala, Maitland's chief executive.
"Given this, it made sense to restructure our organisation
to reflect our client-centric approach, and to empower our
business leaders to deliver the best service possible. These
are exciting times for the company."