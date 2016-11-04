Transition management guide 2016

Global Investor/ISF has lunched a comprehensive guide to using transition managers to help with major asset reallocations.

Click here to download.

Transition management has undergone a period of rapid change in recent years, substantially increasing its transparency, efficiency and reach.

It is increasingly moving beyond equities into more illiquid assets such as OTC corporate fixed income, where transparency is the overriding consideration.

It has also expanded its traditional client base to insurance companies and DC pension funds and built on its traditional base in north-west Europe to new geographical regions.

The guide contains practical advice on how to select transition managers as well as separate chapters on the diverse range of applications for their services.

Many chapters are accompanied by case studies of institutional investors using a transition manager for a specific task, for example local government pension schemes preparing to transition assets into the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.

The guide also includes a roundtable discussion among the global heads of transition management businesses, highlighting issues and trends in the industry as well as the new sectors and geographical areas being served by providers.





Click here to download the guide for free.