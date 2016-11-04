Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Transition management guide 2016
04 November 2016
Global
Investor/ISF has lunched a comprehensive guide to using
transition managers to help with major asset
reallocations.
Transition management has undergone a
period of rapid change in recent years, substantially
increasing its transparency, efficiency and reach.
It is increasingly moving beyond equities
into more illiquid assets such as OTC corporate fixed income,
where transparency is the overriding consideration.
It has also expanded its traditional
client base to insurance companies and DC pension funds and
built on its traditional base in north-west Europe to new
geographical regions.
The guide contains practical advice on how
to select transition managers as well as separate chapters on
the diverse range of applications for their services.
Many chapters are accompanied by case
studies of institutional investors using a transition manager
for a specific task, for example local government pension
schemes preparing to transition assets into the Border to Coast Pensions
Partnership.
The guide also
includes a roundtable discussion among the global heads of
transition management businesses, highlighting issues and
trends in the industry as well as the new sectors and
geographical areas being served by providers.
