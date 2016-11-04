Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeTransition management guide 2016
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Transition management guide 2016

04 November 2016


The Global Investor/ISF interactive-pdf guide is available to download free

Global Investor/ISF has lunched a comprehensive guide to using transition managers to help with major asset reallocations.

Click  here to download.

Transition management has undergone a period of rapid change in recent years, substantially increasing its transparency, efficiency and reach.

It is increasingly moving beyond equities into more illiquid assets such as OTC corporate fixed income, where transparency is the overriding consideration.

It has also expanded its traditional client base to insurance companies and DC pension funds and built on its traditional base in north-west Europe to new geographical regions.

The guide contains practical advice on how to select transition managers as well as separate chapters on the diverse range of applications for their services.

Many chapters are accompanied by case studies of institutional investors using a transition manager for a specific task, for example local government pension schemes preparing to transition assets into the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.

The guide also includes a roundtable discussion among the global heads of transition management businesses, highlighting issues and trends in the industry as well as the new sectors and geographical areas being served by providers.

tm guide

Click  here to download the guide for free.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.