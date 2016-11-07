Sell side in state of denial about regulation and new entrants

Some sell-side firms are in a state of denial about the
scale of the regulatory burden and the threat posed by
tech-savvy start-ups according to FIS.
The financial tech firm, which acquired SunGard last year,
says the industry is "nearly unrecognisable" and too many banks
and broker-dealers aren't facing up the fact their industry is
being upended.
Many still lack many of the latest skills that set the pace
in terms of innovation.
Others are held back by legacy technology systems, staff or
working practices despite the advantages of a track record,
access to capital and clients.
Over 460 sell-side executives were polled by FIS as part of
the firm’s five-year outlook of the industry.
The majority (77%) expect the industry to enter a period of
intense regulatory upheaval within the next 24 months.
A similar amount expect new rules to significantly change
their revenue model but only 12% intend to invest more in
regulatory compliance.
"They’re kicking the cans down the road, and
they’re putting it off because it never fits into
this year’s budget," said Craig Costigan, division
executive, risk, compliance and global securities, FIS.
"Sell-side firms must demonstrate that they offer clear
value for money. Even if firms have postponed investing in
improving their compliance procedures, they are likely to find
it much harder to defer investments in the more detailed and
immediate reporting called for by their clients."
Responding to the study, experts at Cipperman Compliance
Services made the point that regulators don’t
assess whether regulatory requirements fit into this
year’s budget or how it affects the bottom
line.
"Outsourcing back office functions such as compliance allows
firms to best leverage their compliance resources to ensure
regulatory compliance without blowing the budget."
FIS experts added that sell-side firms must act boldly to
close internal disconnects.
"If they wish to successfully compete amid all of these
pressures, they must identify the optimal strategy for their
business, possess modern (horizontal) leadership skills and
up-to-date technical skills, and invest in new, potentially
disruptive technologies and sought-after staff."