Geopolitical and cyber risks continue to rise

The outcome of tomorrow’s US election and
Britain’s exit from the EU are among the top risks
facing the global financial system, according to a new survey
by post-trade giant DTCC.
The firm's latest systemic risk barometer shows rising
concern over the unpredictable nature of world events and
sudden escalation that could cause global market volatility and
instability.
Instability in the Middle East, the impact of the ongoing
refugee crisis across Europe and the influence of Russia and
China on global relations and the world economy are also cited
as major concerns.
Cyber risk remains the top danger overall, with 22% of
respondents citing it as the single biggest threat to the
industry and 56% rating it a top five concern, consistent with
survey results from DTCC’s last poll conducted 6
months ago.
"While cyber threats and geopolitical concerns are distinct
risk categories, they can also converge and materialise in
combination with each other," said Michael Leibrock, managing
director and chief systemic risk officer at DTCC.
"Several respondents rightfully point to the growing
incidence and sophistication of state-sponsored cyber attacks
as a particularly worrisome trend that is emerging at the
intersection of both areas of risk."
Concerns rising over central bank
policies
The risks of economic slowdowns within the US, Asia, and
Europe appear to have eased over the past 6 months, with
results returning to levels seen last year.
However, respondents increasingly cited concerns about
central bank monetary policy, including the divergence of
policies between the US Federal Reserve and global central
banks, as well as the corresponding impact on growth.
Investment in systemic risk capabilities
continues
About 66% of those surveyed said they have increased the
amount of resources dedicated to identifying, monitoring, and
mitigating systemic risk over the last 12 months, a trend
consistent with prior surveys.
Additionally, 61% indicated their firm’s
ability to identify, assess and manage both current and
emerging systemic risks remains in progress,"
"The results have shown that the financial system, broadly
speaking, continues to be increasingly interconnected, with new
risks emerging and affecting the overall level and nature of
systemic risk. Leibrock added.
"While it can be difficult to predict with certainty when and
how these newly emerging risks will impact the financial
system, it is crucially important that firms continue to
focus on implementing tools to detect and identify them as
early as possible."