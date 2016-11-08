Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
SEC investigating banks over possible mishandling of ADRs
08 November 2016
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
whether big banks have been mishandling securities in the
American Depositary Receipt (ADR) market, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
The SEC has sent subpoenas to four banks over the issue
– BNY Mellon, Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan - the
Journal reported, citing people close to the matter.
A major focus of the SEC inquiry is the "pre-release" of
ADRs, where banks issue depositary receipts to investors
without first having the underlying shares in their
custody.
That means the shares could be sold short without actually
having them - a practice known as naked short selling, which is
illegal.
The watchdog is also looking at whether such receipts are
being used to illegally arbitrage between different tax
systems.
The Journal reports that the banks all deny wrongdoing and
are fighting the litigation.
ADRs represent shares of foreign companies that are held in
custody by US banks.