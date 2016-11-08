Smooth operators: volatility hedging

Spooked by macroeconomic
uncertainty, the past five years have seen investors find
increasingly inventive ways to avoid equity market volatility.
From the advent of absolute return funds, through to minimum
variance, low volatility or VIX-related exchange-traded funds,
strategies that seek to minimise the ebb and flow of stock
market pricing have found resonance.
The first quarter of
2016, for example, saw record inflows into risk-based ETFs such
as minimum volatility. Lyxor ETF research found that the sector
attracted €1.2bn ($1.35bn) of the €2bn that flowed
into smart beta ETFs over the quarter. This has persisted into
the second quarter, with minimum volatility strategies seeing
inflows of €399m in May, the highest ever in a single
month.
The absolute return
sector has also been consistently strong. It was the
best-selling Investment Management Association (IMA) sector in
May and the second best selling in June, as investors sought
lower volatility options in the run-up to Brexit. Equally, ETFs
based on volatility indices, such as the VIX (based on the
implied volatility in the S&P 500 index) and the VSTOXX
indices (based on the implied volatility in the EURO STOXX 50)
have been brought to market in Europe and have proved popular
with investors.
Institutional investors
particularly are increasingly operating with either an implicit
risk budget or explicit risk target. Risk-targeted funds in
particular have become increasingly popular in the wake of
regulatory change and investor suitability requirements. For
these managers, targeting lower volatility equity options gives
them a higher risk budget to spend elsewhere. At a time when
investors are increasingly been pushed up the risk scale by
central bank policy, having volatility budget to spare while
retaining access to stock market growth has proved
attractive.
Absolute
return funds
The investment
industry’s first response to the clamour for lower
volatility products was absolute return funds. Many of these
aimed to target equity market-like returns with around half the
volatility, by harnessing pure alpha. There is still
considerable debate on whether these funds have achieved their
goals.
In general – and
the sector is diverse – many have been better at
avoiding volatility than generating real returns. Within the
IMA Targeted Absolute Return sector only 8 out of 75 funds have
a volatility higher than 10, according to Financial Express
data. There is only one fund out of 240 in the IMA Global
Equity sector with volatility below 10.
However, this has come at
the expense of returns. The five-year average return for the
absolute return sector is just 16.6%, while that of the global
equity sector is 77.4%. While this is perhaps an unfair
comparison, given the unusual strength of equity markets over
the past five years, it does raise the question of whether the
pursuit of low volatility is compromising long-term returns in
the sector.
Indeed, funds in the
absolute return sector are up just 0.7% year-to-date. In spite
of all the volatility since the start of the year, investors
would have generated returns of 17.4% in the average global
equity fund.