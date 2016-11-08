Smooth operators: volatility hedging

Spooked by macroeconomic uncertainty, the past five years have seen investors find increasingly inventive ways to avoid equity market volatility. From the advent of absolute return funds, through to minimum variance, low volatility or VIX-related exchange-traded funds, strategies that seek to minimise the ebb and flow of stock market pricing have found resonance.

The first quarter of 2016, for example, saw record inflows into risk-based ETFs such as minimum volatility. Lyxor ETF research found that the sector attracted €1.2bn ($1.35bn) of the €2bn that flowed into smart beta ETFs over the quarter. This has persisted into the second quarter, with minimum volatility strategies seeing inflows of €399m in May, the highest ever in a single month.

The absolute return sector has also been consistently strong. It was the best-selling Investment Management Association (IMA) sector in May and the second best selling in June, as investors sought lower volatility options in the run-up to Brexit. Equally, ETFs based on volatility indices, such as the VIX (based on the implied volatility in the S&P 500 index) and the VSTOXX indices (based on the implied volatility in the EURO STOXX 50) have been brought to market in Europe and have proved popular with investors.

Institutional investors particularly are increasingly operating with either an implicit risk budget or explicit risk target. Risk-targeted funds in particular have become increasingly popular in the wake of regulatory change and investor suitability requirements. For these managers, targeting lower volatility equity options gives them a higher risk budget to spend elsewhere. At a time when investors are increasingly been pushed up the risk scale by central bank policy, having volatility budget to spare while retaining access to stock market growth has proved attractive.

Absolute return funds

The investment industry’s first response to the clamour for lower volatility products was absolute return funds. Many of these aimed to target equity market-like returns with around half the volatility, by harnessing pure alpha. There is still considerable debate on whether these funds have achieved their goals.

In general – and the sector is diverse – many have been better at avoiding volatility than generating real returns. Within the IMA Targeted Absolute Return sector only 8 out of 75 funds have a volatility higher than 10, according to Financial Express data. There is only one fund out of 240 in the IMA Global Equity sector with volatility below 10.

However, this has come at the expense of returns. The five-year average return for the absolute return sector is just 16.6%, while that of the global equity sector is 77.4%. While this is perhaps an unfair comparison, given the unusual strength of equity markets over the past five years, it does raise the question of whether the pursuit of low volatility is compromising long-term returns in the sector.

Indeed, funds in the absolute return sector are up just 0.7% year-to-date. In spite of all the volatility since the start of the year, investors would have generated returns of 17.4% in the average global equity fund.