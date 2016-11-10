Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
India's NPS looking at securities lending
10 November 2016
Recent review recommended widening NSP’s asset classes and use of instruments
India’s National Pension System (NSP) plans to
lend out securities in a bid to boost returns.
The $14bn retirement fund, set up for Indian government
employees in 2004, invests in equities, corporate bonds and
government securities.
The scheme has posted attractive returns, topping a 10%
average score since inception and was extended to the private
sector in 2009.
However, the fund is likely to remodeled significantly over
the next few years due to a gradual transition from what is
known as a directed investment regime to a prudent investor
regime (PIR).
The prime objective of a prudent investor regime is consumer
protection by offering enough freedom to pension and insurance
fund managers to obtain a real return - one that would beat
inflation.
A recent review of NPS's private sector recommended widening
asset classes and use of instruments, including repos,
securities lending and derivatives with appropriate "caveats
and ceilings".
Following the report, the fund’s regulator
PFRDA said this week that it plans allow the short lending of
securities.
"It [securities lending] provides an incremental return on
an idle portfolio," PFRDA officials said this week.
"So if an investor intends to hold securities long term, in
the shorter term they could lend the securities whenever there
is a demand and get additional return in terms of lending
fees".
Either the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCCL)
and BSE Clearing Corporation would be the guarantors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s
(SEBI) securities lending mechanism were originally formed
in May 1997 and last modified in November 2012.