Bank and fund operating models reshaped by tech and regulation

The vast majority of banks, broker dealers and asset
managers have partially or completely reshaped their operating
models, buying behavior and capital/fund allocations over the
past two years
That’s according to Deutsche
Bank’s Global Securities Services unit, which
quizzed 200 firms this summer on their view of capital market
regulations, technology and emerging markets.
The study, conducted in partnership with the FT, found that
regulatory change remains a burden for many, but the right
regulations are being welcomed.
The most beneficial regulations were cited as Basel IIl,
Solvency II with FATCA voted as the
least advantageous.
Meanwhile, technology threatens to disrupt the market as a
whole and – in the case of blockchain – that
disruption may be coming sooner than many think.
Nearly 90% reckon blockchain and distributed ledger
technology will have an impact on the market for securities
services.
Close to 80% believe blockchain will be actively used within
the next six years while 38% reckon it could reduce the cost of
providing securities services by more than 20%.
And emerging markets that have been the most active in
developing their capital markets are expected to return to
form.
Nearly two-thirds of investors are optimistic that emerging
markets will return to the growth rates seen during the boom of
the last decade.
Deutsche Bank execs give their views
"As our clients expand their investment guidelines, as they
expand their investment horizon, they’re looking
for yield," said Tim Smollen, global head of agency lending at
Deutsche Bank.
"And to find that yield they’re turning to
markets like India, China, Brazil and Indonesia as
well.
"When a client buys assets in a new market, it prompts a
number of questions: does that country allow for securities
lending? And is the infrastructure in place to allow it?"
Deborah Thompson, Deutsche Bank’s head of
custody and clearing, said the survey gave a "unique
opportunity" to draw out a number of trends in the investor
services market.
"Above all, the survey reinforces the impression of ongoing,
fundamental changes across both the buyside and sell-side."
David Rhydderch, head of alternative fund services, added
that three things stood out for him in the survey results.
"First is the overall impact of new regulations on fund
services, second are the opportunities for new data management
solutions and third is the growing importance of cybersecurity
in the funds business."
The CIO of a US pension fund who took part in the study said
the two IT risks that blockchain technologies would help with
in particular are cybercrime and systems.
"The number of cyberattacks has gone up significantly and
client data that is under threat from a third party is
assuredly a problem," the individual added.
Securities lending
Deutsche Bank's Smollen added that clients are starting to
look at securities lending on a stand-alone basis, treating
Deutsche Bank like an investment manager and saying: "Okay, I
am going to pick you based on your performance. I am going to
benchmark you on an annual basis and, in two or three years,
I’m going to go through the whole process
again."