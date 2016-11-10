R3 building shared KYC blockchain service with banks

R3 and ten of its consortium member banks have developed a
proof-of-concept for a blockchain KYC registry.
BBVA, CIBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Natixis, Nordea, Northern
Trust, Société Générale, UBS and US
Bank are all involved in the project.
The scheme uses distributed ledger technology (blockchain)
to address the challenges associated with satisfying KYC
requirements and allows identities to be managed by their
owners.
KYC, short for know your customer, is an intrinsic element
of modern day banking to prevent against fraud, corruption and
money laundering.
However inconsistent standards, long turnaround times
and duplicative processes have created inefficiencies in the
existing model.
Additionally, increasing complexity and rapidly rising costs
are putting a strain on customer on-boarding
processes.
A recent study conducted by Thomson Reuters shows that some
financial institutions are spending up to $500m annually on
ensuring compliance with KYC and customer due diligence.
The creation of a shared KYC service on R3’s
Corda platform would allow participants to create and manage
their own identities including relevant documentation.
They can then permission other participants to access this
identity for client onboarding and KYC purposes.
For additional validation, they can request authoritative
participants for attestations against the identity.
Only those with a need to see it will have access.
The proof-of-concept demonstrated how distributed ledger
technology can help banks fulfill basic KYC requirements of new
customer onboarding while providing increased transparency,
security and cost-efficiencies.
In addition, it provided bank clients with a single
interface for managing their global identity, which in turn
simplifies and streamlines the onboarding process.
"The growing complexity and cost of KYC compliance
requirements presents a major challenge for banks on-boarding
new clients and is having a negative impact on those client
relationships," said David Rutter, R3’s chief
executive.
"Distributed ledger technology can provide a unified view of
clients whilst also significantly reducing costs and time spent
verifying identity."