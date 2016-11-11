Major banks seeing T2S liquidity benefits

Major banks are noticing liquidity benefits from T2S,
according to KPMG, despite yet seeing a reduction in settlement
costs.
Vincent Koller, a Luxembourg-based partner at the tax and
advisory firm, says banks operating on the platform have
noticed lower liquidity requirements to settle
transactions.
"This is due to highly efficient optimisation algorithms and
dedicated functionalities (single cash account for multiple
markets, autocollateralisation, limit management, and others),"
he wrote in a note to clients.
One of the benefits of T2S should be a reduction in
settlement costs.
However, Koller reckons this will probably not materialise
for some time still, due to delays in the project which may
increase the settlement fees for a period.
"Not to mention the fact that the institutions already on
the platform have heavily invested, and these investments still
need to be recovered," he added.
T2S, short for Target2-Securities, is a pan-European
platform for securities settlement in central bank money that
went live in June 2015.
The aim of T2S is to standardise and commoditise settlement
in Europe through a shared settlement platform operated by the
Eurosystem.
As of the present moment three migration waves have happened
and two more, containing some of the biggest markets, in
particular Germany with 40% of the total volume, are still to
come.
KPMG expects competition between CSDs and global custodians
will increase in the coming years due to the level playing
field introduced by the platform in conjunction with the CSD
regulation.
"We also expect to see the development of true investor CSD
offerings leveraging the capability to perform cross-border
settlement at the same cost as domestic settlements," Koller
added.
"Collateral movements will be easier with a common platform
in Europe compared to before, and on this front ICSDs and large
CSDs will compete more and more with the usual suspects
operating in the collateral management space."