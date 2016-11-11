Trump win poses big questions for European banks

European bank shares have moved sharply (in both directions)
since Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
Analysts at Barclays Capital reckon this reflects the very
wide range of views about what a Trump presidency means in
practice.
On Friday the bank’s London-based equity team
listed a number of big debates around how the Republican Party
win may affect European lenders.
The era of low rates could be over
Trump’s focus on fiscal stimulus and
supply-side reform lies in stark contrast to the current
primacy of monetary policy around the world.
This comes at a time when the confidence in the efficacy of
monetary policy appears to be on the wane in any event.
"Shifting the focus of the rates debate would undoubtedly be
helpful for the revenue outlook at European banks," said
Barclays’ Mike Harrison.
"In today’s low rates environment, most
European banks trade at a discount to their book values because
they are struggling to deliver returns in excess of their cost
of equity."
Harrison added that some degree of normalisation of the
rates environment would reduce the concerns over the viability
of bank business models, with or without economic
growth.
Two areas, however, remain unproven. How much pass-through
to Europe might we see from potentially higher US
rates/inflation? And will fiscal policy really be more
stimulative than monetary policy?
Basel IV goes nowhere
Trump’s election campaign presented a vision
for the US that was both less weighed-down by regulation
– but also less engaged in shaping global
consensus.
If the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) miss their
self-imposed end-2016 deadline for finalising Basel IV,
the house view at Barclays is that the US input into
Basel IV may reduce once Mr Trump comes to power.
"The bull case here is that US disengagement facilitates a
more EU-friendly Basel IV that gets finalised next year," added
Jeremy Sigee, also an analyst at Barclays.
"This reduces the risk that EU banks find it harder to
compete with less-RWA constrained US banks. Furthermore,
clarity on the rule-book will make it easier for European banks
to deploy capital, further supporting business models."
The bear case is that the US adopts a tougher negotiating
stance since there’s little for them to gain from
a benign Basel IV.
"Hence, Basel IV talks would drag on into 2017 (and beyond),
limiting EU banks’ ability to deploy capital
efficiently," Sigee said.
No more Dodd-Frank
Trump appears committed to reducing regulation in general,
although the specifics for the banking industry are a little
uncertain.
His position appears to be that the Dodd-Frank act should be
repealed. However, as recently as last month, Trump was
advocating the introduction of a "21st century" version of
Glass-Steagall – the 1933 law that required the
separation of commercial and investment banking.
"We would note that on the specific issue of European
banking presence in the US, Mr Trump has so far been
non-committal," wrote Harrison.
Possible winners: US operations that are broker-dealer
pure-plays (Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, UBS)