Trump win poses big questions for European banks

European bank shares have moved sharply (in both directions) since Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Analysts at Barclays Capital reckon this reflects the very wide range of views about what a Trump presidency means in practice.

On Friday the bank’s London-based equity team listed a number of big debates around how the Republican Party win may affect European lenders.

The era of low rates could be over

Trump’s focus on fiscal stimulus and supply-side reform lies in stark contrast to the current primacy of monetary policy around the world.

This comes at a time when the confidence in the efficacy of monetary policy appears to be on the wane in any event.

"Shifting the focus of the rates debate would undoubtedly be helpful for the revenue outlook at European banks," said Barclays’ Mike Harrison.

"In today’s low rates environment, most European banks trade at a discount to their book values because they are struggling to deliver returns in excess of their cost of equity."

Harrison added that some degree of normalisation of the rates environment would reduce the concerns over the viability of bank business models, with or without economic growth.

Two areas, however, remain unproven. How much pass-through to Europe might we see from potentially higher US rates/inflation? And will fiscal policy really be more stimulative than monetary policy?

Basel IV goes nowhere

Trump’s election campaign presented a vision for the US that was both less weighed-down by regulation – but also less engaged in shaping global consensus.

If the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) miss their self-imposed end-2016 deadline for finalising Basel IV, the house view at Barclays is that the US input into Basel IV may reduce once Mr Trump comes to power.

"The bull case here is that US disengagement facilitates a more EU-friendly Basel IV that gets finalised next year," added Jeremy Sigee, also an analyst at Barclays.

"This reduces the risk that EU banks find it harder to compete with less-RWA constrained US banks. Furthermore, clarity on the rule-book will make it easier for European banks to deploy capital, further supporting business models."

The bear case is that the US adopts a tougher negotiating stance since there’s little for them to gain from a benign Basel IV.

"Hence, Basel IV talks would drag on into 2017 (and beyond), limiting EU banks’ ability to deploy capital efficiently," Sigee said.

No more Dodd-Frank

Trump appears committed to reducing regulation in general, although the specifics for the banking industry are a little uncertain.

His position appears to be that the Dodd-Frank act should be repealed. However, as recently as last month, Trump was advocating the introduction of a "21st century" version of Glass-Steagall – the 1933 law that required the separation of commercial and investment banking.

"We would note that on the specific issue of European banking presence in the US, Mr Trump has so far been non-committal," wrote Harrison.

Possible winners: US operations that are broker-dealer pure-plays (Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, UBS)