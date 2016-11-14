Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Euroclear CSDs appoint independent director
14 November 2016
Marieke Bax joins boards of Euroclear Settlement of Euronext-Zone Securities (ESES) CSDs
Read more:
Euroclear
ESES
CSD
Marieke Bax
Euroclear has announced the appointment of Marieke Bax as an
independent director to the board of each of its ESES central
securities depositories (CSDs): Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear
France and Euroclear Nederland.
Bax holds non-executive director positions at Crédit
Lyonnais Securities Asia BV, Vastned Retail, VION Food Group,
Fonds Podiumkunsten and the Frans Hals Museum.
She
has served as strategic adviser to KPMG Netherlands, chairman
of ASR Insurance’s remuneration committee and on
the monitoring committee of Talent to the Top, an annual report
on female board representation founded in 2007 that Bax founded
at the request of the Dutch Prime Minister.
The
three ESES CSDs are the only group in continental Europe that
process client transactions on a shared platform and operate
with harmonised market rules and practices. They settled
€87trn of securities transactions in 2014 and held
€7trn of assets for clients.