Euroclear CSDs appoint independent director

Euroclear has announced the appointment of Marieke Bax as an independent director to the board of each of its ESES central securities depositories (CSDs): Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear France and Euroclear Nederland.

Bax holds non-executive director positions at Crédit Lyonnais Securities Asia BV, Vastned Retail, VION Food Group, Fonds Podiumkunsten and the Frans Hals Museum.

She has served as strategic adviser to KPMG Netherlands, chairman of ASR Insurance’s remuneration committee and on the monitoring committee of Talent to the Top, an annual report on female board representation founded in 2007 that Bax founded at the request of the Dutch Prime Minister.

The three ESES CSDs are the only group in continental Europe that process client transactions on a shared platform and operate with harmonised market rules and practices. They settled €87trn of securities transactions in 2014 and held €7trn of assets for clients.