FRC cracks down on Stewardship Code quality

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has
reclassified signatories to its Stewardship Code into three
tiers according to the quality of their code statements.
Nearly 300 asset managers have signed up
to the comply-or-explain code, representing 90% of the AuM of
members of the Investment Association.
Rather than being treated equally as plain
signatories, the ones with the highest quality and most
transparent code statements are recognised as tier one, with
the remaining two tiers containing those with increasingly
opaque arrangements. 120 asset managers have been categoried as
tier one.
Stephen Haddrill, CEO of the FRC, said:
"Constructive engagement between investors and companies is
vital for the long-term success of our economy. Investors play
a crucial role in encouraging companies to think more about
their long-term strategy."
Asset managers that have not achieved at
least tier two status after six months will be removed from the
list of signatories, as their reporting does not demonstrate
commitment to the objectives of the code.
"Reporting against the Stewardship Code is
not a box-ticking exercise and signatories were encouraged to
provide a clear description of their approach to stewardship,
with explanations for non-compliance where
appropriate.
"We will be looking for continuous
improvement from Code signatories, but we are pleased with the
response to this exercise and many signatories have reaffirmed
their commitment to quality, transparent reporting and to
stewardship".
Noel
O’Halloran, chief investment officer at tier
one-categorised KBI Global Investors, said: "We believe that
exercising stewardship on behalf of investors is a key
responsibility for investment managers.
"It is not an
add-on, and still less an afterthought, and we very much
welcome the FRC’s efforts to ensure investors can
more easily assess how their investment manager exercises that
responsibility."
The FRC reports
that more than 200 signatories have approached it to discuss
improving their reporting against the code.
The voluntary UK Stewardship Code is
complementary to the UK Corporate Governance Code for listed
companies, which is also set by the FRC.
FRC asset
manager classifications can be found
here.