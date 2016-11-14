Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
OTC derivatives reform creates sec lending opportunities for asset owners
14 November 2016
Sovereigns own the type of assets that are sought in the sec lending and repo markets
Asset owners can benefit in the securities lending and repo
markets as a result of recent regulatory changes in the
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets.
That’s according to a white paper from BNY
Mellon and the Judge Business School of the University of
Cambridge.
The study finds that recent regulatory changes, such as
Basel III, have placed increasing restrictions on financial
institutions, resulting in potential opportunities for
sovereign wealth funds which are exempt from many of the
rules.
"While sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) traditionally have
taken a cautious approach to investing, they are grappling with
a low-interest rate environment as they seek liquid investing
opportunities," said Hani Kablawi, BNY Mellon’s
head of investment services for EMEA.
"This is especially true for commodity-dependent sovereigns.
However there is an investment opportunity for sovereign wealth
funds because their own bonds are exactly the type of high
quality liquid assets (HQLA) that are sought in the securities
lending and repo markets."
In addition, the significantly increased demand for
collateral generated by OTC derivatives markets reform creates
further opportunities for SWFs in the repo markets, where many
buy-side market participants seek collateral transformation
transactions in order to submit eligible collateral to clearing
houses.
While the reforms are limiting the risk appetites of banks
and curtailing the activities of other financial institutions,
they exempted the SWFs from certain restrictions, according to
the report.
For example, EMIR requires market participants to centrally
clear OTC derivatives. SWFs are exempt from this limitation and
can continue to use bilateral clearing and also are exempted
from costly capital requirements.
"While the SWFs could have growing opportunities and a
competitive advantage in certain types of transactions, SWF
fund managers will need to be aware of a variety of dynamics in
the marketplace," Kablawi added. "In particular they will need
to be aware of the capital positions and other risks faced by
their counterparties."