Pirum in post-trade partnership with Elixium

Two tech companies focused on securities finance have teamed up in a bid to provide post-trade connectivity to clients.

Elixium, a new electronic collateral trading marketplace, is working with securities financing technology provider Pirum.

The idea behind the partnership is to enable Elixium’s clients to manage the complete post-trade lifecycle, including connectivity to infrastructure providers such as tri-party agents and CCPs.

Elixium executed its first collateral financing trade in October after launching in the summer.

The firm aims to ease the impact of regulation, balance sheet pressures, and deteriorating levels of liquidity in the repo market.

Pirum provides a post-trade automation platform for the securities finance industry, linking market participants with a range of post-trade infrastructure providers.

"We are excited to be working with Elixium’s innovative trading marketplace," said Ben Challice, Pirum's chief operations officer.

"Market connectivity and trade life-cycle management is core to Pirum’s product offering. Our ability to streamline the post-trade process from transacting on Elixium will enable growth of liquidity on their marketplace."

Roberto Verrillo, head of markets and strategy at Elixium added: "Pirum’s STP post trade services are an impressive solution to help our clients to manage the lifecycle of trades done on the Elixium marketplace. We are looking forward to working with Pirum Systems."