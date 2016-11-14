Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Pirum in post-trade partnership with Elixium
14 November 2016
Elixium aims to ease the impact of regulation and balance sheet pressures in the repo market
Two tech companies focused on securities finance have teamed
up in a bid to provide post-trade connectivity to
clients.
Elixium, a new electronic collateral trading marketplace, is
working with securities financing technology provider
Pirum.
The idea behind the partnership is to enable
Elixium’s clients to manage the complete
post-trade lifecycle, including connectivity to infrastructure
providers such as tri-party agents and CCPs.
Elixium executed its first collateral financing trade in
October after launching in the summer.
The firm aims to ease the impact of regulation, balance
sheet pressures, and deteriorating levels of liquidity in the
repo market.
Pirum provides a post-trade automation platform for the
securities finance industry, linking market participants with a
range of post-trade infrastructure providers.
"We are excited to be working with Elixium’s
innovative trading marketplace," said Ben Challice,
Pirum's chief operations officer.
"Market connectivity and trade life-cycle management is core
to Pirum’s product offering. Our ability to
streamline the post-trade process from transacting on Elixium
will enable growth of liquidity on their marketplace."
Roberto Verrillo, head of markets and strategy at Elixium
added: "Pirum’s STP post trade services are
an impressive solution to help our clients to manage the
lifecycle of trades done on the Elixium marketplace. We are
looking forward to working with Pirum Systems."