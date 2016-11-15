UBS to use new T2S tool

UBS will be the first firm to use a new platform designed to
provide banks and brokers with a single point of access to
T2S.
The model, built by Clearstream and Citi, aims to allow
companies to reap the maximum benefit from the
pan-European settlement system.
Citi will provide clearing, settlement and asset servicing.
Clearstream, the central securities depository (CSD), will
supply safekeeping, lending, and securities financing
solutions.
UBS will go live on the service at the start of
2017.
Colin Parry, head of securities, collateral &
derivatives at the Swiss bank, said the launch comes after many
years of collaboration and planning with Clearstream and Citi,
around how best to position ourselves for T2S.
"We expect network and operational simplification benefits,
and also improved management of liquidity and collateral," said
Parry.
"We believe that the model sets a new industry standard,
will enhance our client value proposition and will unlock
numerous front-to-back efficiency gains that allow us to play a
part in hitting UBS's existing cost commitments."
Philip Brown, co-chief executive of Clearstream Banking
Luxembourg, added that the model "brings together the best that
each institution has to offer", giving UBS a best-in-class
service solution and meaningful commercial benefits.
The aim of T2S, short for Target2-Securities, is
to standardise and commoditise settlement in Europe through a
shared settlement platform operated by the Eurosystem.
As of the present moment three migration waves have happened
and two more, containing some of the biggest markets, in
particular Germany with 40% of the total volume, are still to
come.
Last week Vincent Koller, a Luxembourg-based partner at
KMPG, wrote that banks operating on the T2S platform have
started to notice lower liquidity requirements to settle
transactions.
"This is due to highly efficient optimisation algorithms and
dedicated functionalities (single cash account for multiple
markets, autocollateralisation, limit management, and others),"
he wrote in a note to clients.
One of the benefits of T2S should be a reduction in
settlement costs.
However, Koller reckons this will probably not materialise
for some time still, due to delays in the project which may
increase the settlement fees for a period.