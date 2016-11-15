Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Mary Jo White to exit SEC
15 November 2016
White's term at the helm of the SEC hadn't been scheduled to expire until June 2019
Mary Jo White, the chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), will leave the agency before President-elect
Donald Trump takes office.
The move follows Donald Trump’s upset US
election victory last week.
White's term at the helm of the SEC hadn't been scheduled to
expire until June 2019.
She arrived at the SEC in April 2013 after being nominated
by President Obama.
Under her leadership, the SEC advanced more than 50
significant rulemaking initiatives.
These included reforms to the money market fund industry,
enhanced equity market structure oversight and safeguards for
investors in $7trn security-based swap market.
The agency’s whistleblower program has awarded
more than $100m, since inception -virtually all during Chair
White’s tenure - to individuals who provided
information that led to successful enforcement actions.
It's not yet clear who Trump plans to nominate to replace
White.
White did not state a reason for her resignation, but said
it was a "tremendous honor" to lead the SEC.
In her statement, she said it's "critical" that the SEC
remain "truly independent," allowing the agency to carry out
its duty to safeguard markets and protect investors.