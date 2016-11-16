Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Aberdeen first major AM to open in ADGM
16 November 2016
The new office is Aberdeen Asset Management’s first base in the Middle East
Aberdeen has become the first
international asset manager to set up base at Abu
Dhabi’s financial free zone, the Abu Dhabi Global
Market (ADGM).
The new office is also Aberdeen Asset
Management’s first regional hub in the Middle
East, despite operating in the region for 20 years.
Aberdeen was the first to register with
Abu Dhabi’s international finance centre, which
opened for business in 2015 on Al Maryah Island.
Andrew Paul will assume the role of senior
executive officer for Aberdeen Asset Management Middle East,
alongside Lucy Draper, senior business development manager.
Paul joined Aberdeen in 2008, most
recently serving as head of group strategy in the
company’s distribution division. Draper has been
with Aberdeen since 2007.
Both have relocated from
Aberdeen’s London office, and will continue to
report to Nigel Norman, head of Middle East and Africa, who is
based in London.
"The Middle East has been an important
market for Aberdeen for many years and the establishment of a
local office is the natural next step for us," said Martin
Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen.