Aberdeen first major AM to open in ADGM

16 November 2016


The new office is Aberdeen Asset Management’s first base in the Middle East

Aberdeen has become the first international asset manager to set up base at Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The new office is also Aberdeen Asset Management’s first regional hub in the Middle East, despite operating in the region for 20 years.

Aberdeen was the first to register with Abu Dhabi’s international finance centre, which opened for business in 2015 on Al Maryah Island.

Andrew Paul will assume the role of senior executive officer for Aberdeen Asset Management Middle East, alongside Lucy Draper, senior business development manager.

Paul joined Aberdeen in 2008, most recently serving as head of group strategy in the company’s distribution division. Draper has been with Aberdeen since 2007.

Both have relocated from Aberdeen’s London office, and will continue to report to Nigel Norman, head of Middle East and Africa, who is based in London.

"The Middle East has been an important market for Aberdeen for many years and the establishment of a local office is the natural next step for us," said Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen. 
