BNY Mellon widens Wisconsin mandate
16 November 2016
BNY Mellon has provided custody and securities lending to SWIB since 1991
The State of Wisconsin Investment Board,
SWIB, has picked BNY Mellon to provide a suite of middle office
services to its $105bn worth of assets.
Portfolio accounting, trade support,
corporate actions, collateral management, pricing, performance
measurement and derivatives processing will be offered by the
bank.
BNY Mellon has provided custody, data
management, cash management and securities lending to SWIB
since 1991.
Eagle Investment Systems, a BNY Mellon
affiliate, will support SWIB's investment and data management
needs via the bank’s OnCoreSM platform.
"This new system supports SWIB's
innovative investment approach and our data management
requirements," said Michael Williamson, executive director of
SWIB.
"The conversion to BNY Mellon's investment
book of record allows us to deliver a high level of data
quality for our investment teams," Williamson added.
"By providing the needed infrastructure,
BNY Mellon is supporting asset owners who are making the shift
toward in-house investment management," said Chandresh Iyer,
global head of middle office solutions at BNY Mellon.