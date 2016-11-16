Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Collateral tech firm CloudMargin adds to New York team
16 November 2016
Collateral management specialist CloudMargin has made two
senior hires in New York.
Kari Litzmann is the new chief marketing officer while
Martin Anderson joins as a senior sales executive.
Litzmann previously worked at a large alternative investment
firm where she led the go-to-market strategy for a
first-of-its-kind SaaS-based technology for financial
advisors.
Anderson, who will be leading CloudMargin’s
growth overseas, has held senior positions at Thomson
Financial, now Thomson Reuters.
"These are strategic hires for CloudMargin as we expand our
North American operation and signal the next phase in our
evolution as a global business," said Steve Husk, the
firm’s chief executive.
CloudMargin’s technology provides a view of
counterparty, clearing broker and CCP activity via a single
online platform with real-time reporting on all collateral
positions.