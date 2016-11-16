Collateral tech firm CloudMargin adds to New York team

Collateral management specialist CloudMargin has made two senior hires in New York.

Kari Litzmann is the new chief marketing officer while Martin Anderson joins as a senior sales executive.

Litzmann previously worked at a large alternative investment firm where she led the go-to-market strategy for a first-of-its-kind SaaS-based technology for financial advisors.

Anderson, who will be leading CloudMargin’s growth overseas, has held senior positions at Thomson Financial, now Thomson Reuters.

"These are strategic hires for CloudMargin as we expand our North American operation and signal the next phase in our evolution as a global business," said Steve Husk, the firm’s chief executive.

CloudMargin’s technology provides a view of counterparty, clearing broker and CCP activity via a single online platform with real-time reporting on all collateral positions.