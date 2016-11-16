Liquidity big concern for fund managers and investors

Asset managers are increasingly concerned
about market liquidity and its effect on their investment
strategies, according to research by State Street and the
Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA).
More than three-fifths of respondents
reported that liquidity conditions have already impacted their
investment strategies and are reassessing their risk management
practices. One-fifth consider the effect to be significant.
Lou Maiuri, executive vice president and
head of State Street’s Global Exchange and Global
Markets, said: "Increased regulation and the pressure to manage
costs have significantly changed market liquidity
conditions.
"The new liquidity paradigm is causing
many players in the investment industry to think again about
the fundamentals: what roles they play, where they invest, and
how they transact their business."
State Street says new market entrants,
electronic platforms and peer-to-peer lending are leading to
less liquid trading conditions.
The loss of market liquidity has several
practical and cost implications. 42% stated it is becoming more
challenging to report liquidity positions to their board or
regulators and 44% plan to invest to improve their
risk–reporting capabilities.
The effect in investment strategies is even more pronounced.
53% of asset managers and owners plan to add more liquid
investments to maintain exposures and 44% are increasing cash
allocations against future liabilities or redemptions.
"With liquidity likely to remain top of mind for years to come,
now is the time to find the strategies, tools, and solutions
that will make a sustainable difference in the new investment
climate," added Maiuri.
There is no consensus among asset managers and owners about how
the situation will be resolved. Almost half (49%) thought that
non-bank institutions will increasingly become liquidity
providers and 42% said this growth will come from hedge
funds.
47% said that hedge funds may play an important role in
providing liquidity in more volatile markets.
AIMA CEO Jack Inglis added: "Hedge funds and other asset
managers are responding to more challenging market liquidity
conditions by increasingly seeking out new opportunities,
including taking on a more prominent role as market-makers,
providing new sources of finance to the real economy, and
lending their support and expertise to improving liquidity risk
management."
State Street commissioned Longitude
Research to survey 150 pension funds, insurance companies and
endowments and foundations and 150 asset managers (including 50
hedge funds) around the world.