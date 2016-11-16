EMs vulnerable to reflationary US policy

Trump’s win in the US elections has "amplified"
the reflationary theme that has shaped global markets in recent
months, according to Blackrock’s global chief
investment strategist, Richard Turnill.
"Central banks
[are] signalling a greater toleration to let inflation run
hotter and policy emphasis shifting to fiscal stimulus,"
Turnill said.
If inflation
raises, Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore, anticipates that
Trump may be forced to give the long end of the US yield curve
"special attention" to previous serious bear steepening, "which
could blow up everything from the stock market through to
housing."
Following the
election, the US dollar index climbed to a two-week high after
touching a one-month low, Blackrock reports. Turnill expects
the dollar to continue to strengthen.
The strengthening
of the dollar would have a negative impact on Asian stocks,
according to Mihir Kapadia, CEO and founder of Sun Global
Investment.
"Considering the
dollar basket is holding at a near 14-year high and investors
in the US expect a rise in inflation, the Asian market
currencies are experiencing tremendous stress especially as
they previously benefit from international capital inflows
– which is currently under threat perhaps in
anticipation of the protectionist fiscal policies of Donald
Trump."
Gene Frieda,
global strategist at PIMCO, agreed that the result of the US
elections have created a more challenging landscape for
emerging markets, "with the potential for fiscal stimulus in
the US, a more hawkish Federal Reserve and protectionist trade
policies."
If this result
were to occur, it would mean a "mixed bag" for EM: on the plus,
the US demand for imports would rise, but this must be weighed
up against the negative implications of rising US rates, which
would likely strengthen the US dollar and complicate the
picture for EM assets.
"Not only have
most emerging markets been weak against the dollar since the
Trump election, but the Rupee has also been hit by the fallout
from Prime Minister Modi’s ban on high
denomination notes," added Kapadia.
Kapadia stressed
that one of the key factors behind the pressure on emerging
markets is "the fear of protagonist trade policies from the
President-elect Trump."
The worst-case
scenario for EM would be for trade protectionism to intersect
with loose US fiscal policy, according to Frieda, which would
prompt the Fed into a more aggressive response to counter the
higher aggregate demand and negative shock.
However, Dehn
views the material movement in asset prices and currencies in
emerging markets as the result of "the market
overreacting."
Kapadia agreed
that, on the positive, EM assets faced these complicated
scenarios from a relatively attractive starting point. "While
investment flows have returned to EM and increased since
February, the inflow has been modest compared to past cycles,"
he said.
Consequentially,
the traditional threat to EM, which is a "sudden stop in
capital flows born of a more hawkish Fed," appears "reasonably
constrained."