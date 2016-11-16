Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Pirum deepens ties with Euroclear
16 November 2016
Daily RQVs for sec lending portfolios are calculated by Pirum using a client’s prices and positions
Post-trade giant Euroclear has connected its tri-party
platform to Pirum’s required collateral value
(RQV) service.
The tool, launched in 2012, automatically calculates and
submits the value of collateral a borrower of securities owes
to an agent lender.
Daily RQVs for securities lending portfolios are calculated
by Pirum using a client’s own prices, positions
and rules
Tri-party agents JP Morgan and BNY Mellon are already using
the service.
Euroclear’s Collateral Highway, which sources
collateral across borders and time zones,
first partnered with Pirum earlier this year.
"This roll out of new functionality is a continuous process
for our clients to drive operational efficiencies," said
Olivier Grimonpont, global head of collateral management and
securities lending at Euroclear.
"As securities lending becomes increasingly granular and
time sensitive, we are continuously seeking ways to improve our
client’s collateral management experience."
Pirum chief executive Rajen Sheth said the addition of
Euroclear RQV functionality to the existing collateral
management platform showed a "continued commitment to building
solutions that provide cost reduction and improved operational
risk".