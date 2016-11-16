Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Santander buys back asset management business
16 November 2016
Santander Asset Management operates in 11 countries across Europe and Latin America
Santander has agreed to buy back its asset management
business from private equity groups.
The Madrid-based bank said it would regain 100% ownership of
Santander Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.
The unit caters to private and institutional investors and
operates in 11 countries across Europe and Latin America.
It has close to €170bn ($181bn) of assets under
management, generating over €1bn of annual fee income.
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic acquired 50% of the
business in 2013.
Meanwhile, reports suggest Santander and the two buyout
firms are considering the sale of its 50% stake in Allfunds
Bank.
Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, which owns the
rest, is also exploring a sale.