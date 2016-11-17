Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
GFT working with Lombard Risk on collateral
17 November 2016
Part of GFT’s remit is to link the technology with Lombard’s core COLLINE platform
Tech consultancy GFT is developing new software for
collateral specialist Lombard Risk.
The business usually caters to banks but is currently
building a new user interface for Lombard's Software as a
Service (SaaS) model.
SaaS - web-based software that is owned, delivered and
managed remotely by a provider - is part of
Lombard’s collateral growth strategy.
GFT's remit is to link the technology with
Lombard’s core COLLINE platform – a
system that automatically calculates exposure and balances
collateral needs.
"GFT’s expertise and broad experience in this
area helps to ensure that our SaaS solution delivers a number
of advantages for Lombard Risk’s clients,
including: ease of use, intuitive usability and
greater efficiencies across our client’s
collateral operations," said Alastair Brown, Lombard's chief
executive.
Gareth Richardson, managing director at GFT added: "This is
another great achievement for GFT as we extend our service
offering into other associated financial markets and we are
delighted to be able to support Lombard Risk in their strategic
plans for the future."