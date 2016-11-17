Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
RBC I&TS to provide custody services for iBionext
17 November 2016
iBionext specialises in the funding and development of innovative healthcare companies.
(I&TS) has been selected iBionext, a Paris-based venture
capital fund that focuses on healthcare, to provide custody
services, holding liabilities and positions for its new
iBionext growth fund for institutional biotech investors.
"The launch of our €100 –
120 million fund, for which RBC will provide custody services,
will enable us to finance innovative projects led by the
start-ups in our network and attract institutional investors,"
said Alexia Perouse, CEO of iBionext.
iBiomext is currently supporting the
growth of seven companies in its network.
Canadian bank RBC I&TS is one of
France’s largest providers of custodial services
to the alternative investment industry, with around 550 funds
under administration.