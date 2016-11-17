Free Trial Corporate Access


RBC I&TS to provide custody services for iBionext

17 November 2016


iBionext specialises in the funding and development of innovative healthcare companies.

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS) has been selected iBionext, a Paris-based venture capital fund that focuses on healthcare, to provide custody services, holding liabilities and positions for its new iBionext growth fund for institutional biotech investors.

"The launch of our €100 – 120 million fund, for which RBC will provide custody services, will enable us to finance innovative projects led by the start-ups in our network and attract institutional investors," said Alexia Perouse, CEO of iBionext.

iBiomext is currently supporting the growth of seven companies in its network.

Canadian bank RBC I&TS is one of France’s largest providers of custodial services to the alternative investment industry, with around 550 funds under administration. 
