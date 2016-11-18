FCA sets its sights on index-hugging managers

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
today set out proposals to combat weak price competition in the
active asset management industry, having identified a large
proportion of managers charging high fees without adding value
– or even attempting to do so.
The long-awaited interim results of its
asset management study looking at value for money in the
£7trn AuM UK industry highlighted a section of the market
where funds take modest positions, defined as those with a
tracking error to the benchmark below 1.5, but charge high
fees.
The report stated that there is around
£109bn of expensive funds that "closely mirror" the
performance of the market but are "considerably more expensive"
that passive funds.
The FCA found that, on average, costs are
not justified by higher returns. It considers this to be
evidence that competition was failing.
Christopher Woodward, the
FCA’s
director
of strategy and competition, said: "Active charges have
remained broadly the same for the last decade whereas there is
some evidence that passive funds’ fees have
fallen.
"For
active funds there is also considerable price
clustering… If we put that together with the fact that
in the industry there are consistent and substantial profits
over time it would suggest that rather than being an efficient
price for the market it is actually more like a 'going
rate’."
Despite there being a large number of
market participants there were spikes in the distribution of
charges around 1% and 0.75%, which would not be expected in a
competitive market.There was
no suggestion of any organised price fixing or collusion in the
industry.
"Managers must be accountable for consistently demonstrating
the value they add relative to fees, and ensure that their
interests continue to be closely aligned with the needs and
requirements of schemes and, ultimately end-savers," said Ed
Francis, EMEA head of investment at Willis Towers Watson.
Francis added: "As the FCA considers potential remedies to
address these concerns, it is important that any further
regulation does not fall onto investors in the form of higher
costs."
There are two broad groupings where the
FCA was comfortable with the fees being charged. It considered
competition to be working effectively for passive managers
tracking an index at a low price, with an ongoing charges
figure (OCF) at or below roughly 0.5, and active funds taking
significant positions with an OCF of up to 1.5%.
It concluded that investors are not
getting adequate information to make decisions, stating that
objectives were not always clear and the appropriate benchmark
is not always applied.
Indeed, the report identified a shocking
level of ignorance among retail investors: 49% were not even
aware that they had paid any charges on their most recent
investment.
Andrew Glessing, head of regulation
at consultancy Alpha FMC,
said: "For the first time the regulator
has laid out its expectations of the sector and is challenging
the fundamentals of the asset management model in a way not
seen before, in its aim to see greater value delivered to the
end investor.